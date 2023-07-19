Lil Wayne To Venture Into G-Funk On Forthcoming Song With Warren G

Lil Wayne’s willingness to explore a variety of genres and subgenres has made him an indelible part of music history. The 40-year-old lyrical magician will step into the legendary G-Funk genre on his forthcoming song with Warren G.

The Long Beach, Calif., artist spoke with AllHipHop about the collaboration, titled “All Alone,” on Tuesday (July 18). He was very excited for fans to hear Weezy in that audio environment.

“First time Wayne did some records over some G-Funk s**t. I can’t wait for people to hear it,” the 52-year-old veteran said. “People are gonna be like, ‘Damn that ni**a and Warren, they got verses of the year.’ That’s how dope it is.” Check out the conversation below.

Lil Wayne is no stranger to working with artists from the West Coast. In the last year, the GRAMMY winner linked up with Roddy Ricch on DJ Drama’s “FMFU” back in March, which also featured Gucci Mane and YG on “Miss My Dawgs” in Dec. 2022. Of course, there’s also his myriad of collaborations with Snoop Dogg over the last few decades, namely “Dope Ni**az,” Outkast’s “Hollywood Divorce,” and David Banner’s “9MM” which also featured Akon.

Weezy F Baby showed last week at the ESPYs that, despite being deep into his career, he’s still as sharp and creative as ever on the microphone. The “Fireman” rapper took the stage last Wednesday (July 12) and performed a modern version of his 2008 hit “A Milli.”

The New Orleans wordsmith replaced the song’s original punchlines with nods to LSU hooper Angel Reese, Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin, newly hired University of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, and more. He even left the stage and paused for a second to pose next to the Kansas City Chiefs’ charismatic tight end Travis Kelce. Check out the performance below.