Lil Weezyana Fest 2022 To Return With Performances By Moneybagg Yo, Coi Leray, Babyface Ray, And More

It’s been three years since the last Lil Weezyana Fest took place, spearheaded by Hip-Hop vet Lil Wayne. Now it’s set to return this year in his hometown of New Orleans with an all-new lineup. Weezyana Fest is scheduled for August 27 and will be held at Champion’s Square. This year’s roster includes Hip-Hop rising stars Coi Leray, Moneybagg Yo, Babyface Ray, Rob 49 and more. Additional surprise guests will be announced and, of course, Weezy will be hitting the stage as well.

President of Young Money, Mack Maine excitedly said in a statement: “New Orleans birthed us and we can travel and hit the stage anywhere in the world, but there’s no place like home! As always, we will be honoring the many lives lost in Hurricane Katrina as this year marks the 17th year anniversary. Wayne is excited to get back home as this one will be one you won’t want to miss!”

Lil Weezyana Fest 2022 Courtesy of Lil Weezyana Fest

The last edition of the festival happened in 2019 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. That particular line up included Travis $cott, Megan Thee Stallion, Meek Mill, Trey Songz, Kash Doll, Saweetie and more. Other installments have included NBA Youngboy, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Master P, Big Freedia, Tory Lanez, Migos, Yo Gotti, 2 Chainz, the Hot Boyz and a host of others with surprise guests including Drake, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Birdman and more.

Since kicking off the inaugural festival in 2015, Lil Wayne has created and hosted one of the most dynamic events for New Orleans. Lil Weezyana Fest has cemented itself as an annual homecoming for Wayne to not only celebrate the city’s musical history but to also give back to the community. This year, $0.50 of every ticket sold from the event will be donated to support educational initiatives for the youth of NOLA.

Presented by Live Nation Urban, tickets to Lil Weezyana Fest will be available via Live Nation’s presale on July 14th from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. ET. All tickets will be available everywhere beginning Friday (July 15th) at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.