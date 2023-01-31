Lil Yachty Wants To Be Seen As More Than A “Mumble Rapper”

Lil Yachty has responded to backlash received over comments regarding his desire to be taken “serious” as an artist and considered as more than just a “mumble rapper.”

The 25-year-old, who recently released his fifth studio album Let’s Start Here., has since clarified those remarks, explaining that his intent was not to diminish rap as an artform, but to express his desire to be embraced for the breadth of his musical talents.

“It’s not about respecting rap, it’s about being respected as more than a rapper,” Yachty wrote in response to a viral tweet critiquing his initial statement. “I create music in more than just that lane.”

The social media pundit in question asked why is it that rappers feel the need to tap into genres outside of Hip-Hop in an attempt to receive widespread acclaim. “I hate how rappers don’t even respect rap as an artform,” the user wrote in reference to Yachty. “Why does ‘I want to be considered an artist’ always follow with them making some sh*t from another genre.”

During the release party for Let’s Start Here. last week, Lil Yachty spoke on the importance of this particular release in his personal growth as a musician and solidifying himself as an artist that’s here to stay. “This album is so special and dear to me,” he said at the time. “I think I created it just because I really wanted to be taken serious as an artist, you know? Not just some SoundCloud rapper, not some mumble rapper, not some guy that just made one hit.”

He continued, adding “I wanted to be really taken serious because music is, like, everything to me. I respect all walks of music, not just rap and Hip Hop. Everything. So I think I wanted to make something to show the world just how great it was to me.”

Let’s Start Here. was released on Jan. 27 and is his first studio album in nearly three years. The project includes psychedelic rock influences and has gained considerable acclaim, with the likes of Questlove and others singing its praises.

Listen to Lil Yachty’s Let’s Start Here. album below.