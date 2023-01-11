Lil Yachty Announces Tryouts For All-Women Band

Lil Yachty is looking to expand his musical repertoire by forming his own all-women band. The 25-year-old announced tryouts for the special opportunity this week.

“Tryouts for my band Thursday,” the “Poland” rapper wrote in the caption of a Tuesday (Jan. 10) Instagram post. “Shall the most talented women please pull up… Let’s Meet! See U Soon Ladies !” The accompanying photos began with a slide that read “Yachty is putting a band together.” The next slide said “I want an all girls band,” followed by a dashed list of his specific qualifications.

The Atlanta rapper is seeking 2-3 background singers, a guitar player, a bass player, a drummer, and a keyboard player. Lil Boat suggested that those looking to try out bring their own guitar and bass, and he will be providing the keyboard and drums. Auditions will occur on Thursday, Jan. 12 from 1-7 p.m. The location of the tryouts is MDP Production located at 2626 Lithonia Industrial Blvd. in Lithonia, GA.

Perhaps this band will aid in the continual evolution of Lil Yachty’s music. The “Minnesota” rapper has not released a project since 2021’s Michigan Boy Boat, so their accompaniment could be instrumental in his next effort plus the presumed, subsequent supporting tour.

Outside of music, the melodic rapper has been making moves in the food industry. In Sept. 2022, he launched Yachty’s Pizzeria, his own frozen pizza line exclusive to Wal-Mart. The four flavors include Buffalo Style Chicken, Hot Honey Cheese, Pepperoni & Bacon, and Veggie Supreme.