Little Simz Wins Best New Artist At 2022 BRIT Awards

Little Simz has been crowned Best New Artist at the 2022 BRIT Awards. In total, she was nominated for four awards at the annual ceremony: MasterCard Album of the Year (Sometimes I Might Be Introvert), Artist of the Year, Best New Artist, and Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act.

The 27-year-old musician was joined on stage by her mother when accepting the landmark award. Despite just now being recognized as a new artist, Little Simz has been releasing mixtapes, albums, and EPs since 2010, including her 2015 debut full-length studio album A Curious Tale of Trials + Persons.

Little Simz poses in the media room during The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England. Kate Green/Getty Images

“Thank you so much. Mum, look at what you’ve done,” Simz said to begin her acceptance speech. “I wanna say thank you to everyone that’s supported me on this journey so far. My name is Simbiatu Ajikawo. I’m from North London, Islington. [I] grew up on a council estate, I’m an independent artist and to be here tonight, receiving this award is such a blessing. I’m so grateful.”

She continued, “I am living proof that if you work hard at something, no matter where you come from, no matter your background, no matter your race, you can do something extraordinary. So, this is for all the kids dreaming. Keep dreaming, keep pushing, I am you, you are me. Blessings, thank you so much.”

The Hip-Hop artist also performed a medley of “Introvert” and “Woman” during the award show. Both songs are featured on last year’s Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, which VIBE ranked fifth on the 21 Best Hip-Hop Albums Of 2021 list. For her performance, Simz was joined by actress Emma Corrin from The Crown.

Watch Little Simz’s acceptance speech above and her performance at the 2022 BRIT awards below.