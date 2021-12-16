Too $hort Announces Virtual Performance Series, ‘Live from Too $hort’s Funhouse’ And New Music

Too $hort has announced a new partnership with Encore to bring fans into his virtual world. The Bay Area rapper has revealed a performance series Live From Too $hort’s Funhouse’ to stream on the augmented reality app with a show on Thursday (Dec. 16.) The 55-year-old rapper will premiere his newest song “Nasty Dance” on the platform which will be on his upcoming album.

“I’m always looking for innovative ways to connect with my fanbase and support tools for new artists, so this is the perfect partnership,” said Too $hort in a press statement. “Encore is disrupting the live music experience through augmented reality and I’m looking forward to taking it to a new level with an entertaining performance in my virtual strip club.”

Encore is an interactive app co-founded by Kid Cudi and CEO Jonathan Gray in 2020. The platform is intended to put music and artists first serving as a digital space for fans to through mobile, interactive, live AR experiences.

“We’re beyond excited to partner with a legendary artist like Too $hort on the release of his new music,” remarked Gray. “We created Encore to provide artists like $hort a platform to connect with their fans and share their corner of the Metaverse.”

During the “Blow The Whistle” rapper’s time on the virtual stage, fans will decide which classic song he will perform and the top three will have the opportunity to Backstage Pass and video chat with Too $hort. The show can be viewed on the Encore app or here.