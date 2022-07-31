Lizzo Tops Billboard Chart With “About Damn Time”

Lizzo attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Lizzo has reached another career milestone. The singer’s latest single, “About Damn Time,” has claimed the No. 1 spot on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart for the week ending on July 30, 2022. Since its debut at No. 50 in April, the high-energy pop track climbed steadily to the peak position after 14 weeks.

The latest feat marks Lizzo’s first chart-topping record since 2019’s “Truth Hurts,” which kept Lizzo at No. 1 for seven weeks. “We got the #1 song in the country YALL” the Grammy Award-winning performer exclaimed on Twitter.

“About Damn Time” is the second track on Lizzo’s album Special, which was officially released on July 15. The album itself debuted at No. 2 on Billboard‘s 200 chart with an equivalent of 69,000 sales, including 37 million streams and 39,000 copies sold, marking the highest charting album of her career.

Additionally, Special is reportedly the highest-charting album released by a woman this year, and holds the record for the largest week, by units earned, among all albums released by women in 2022.

“I deserve the spotlight,” Lizzo expressed to PEOPLE in March. “I deserve the attention. I’m talented, I’m young, I’m hot. You know? And I’ve worked hard.”

Check out Lizzo’s latest album Special, which features her chart-topping “About Damn Time” below.