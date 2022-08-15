Lizzo And Jack Harlow Among Newly Added Performers For 2022 VMAs

Lizzo and Jack Harlow have been added to the list of previously announced performers set to take the stage at the 2022 VMAs. The “About Damn Time” bopstar will perform her latest single, “2 Be Loved” from her new album, Special. She is also up for four awards this year, including Artist of the Year and Song of the Year.

Meanwhile, Harlow returns with his first solo performance. The rapper is tied with Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X for the most nominations this year and joins Lizzo as a nominee for Artist of the Year.

Both artists join Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid, Panic! At The Disco, BLACKPINK, and Måneskin as performers on the main stage for this year’s award show. Black country star Kane Brown will headline the Toyota Stage.

The 2022 Video Vanguard recipient, Nicki Minaj, will also take the stage for the first time since 2018.

Fans have until Aug. 19 to vote in 22 gender-neutral categories, including the two brand-new categories, Best Longform Video and Best Metaverse Performance. Viewers will be able to vote for Best New Artist until the show’s end. Nominees for the social categories, Group of the Year and Song of Summer will be announced later this week.

The 2022 VMAs will air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Sunday, Aug. 28th at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The show will broadcast on MTV as well as BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand, VH1, and for the third year on The CW Network.