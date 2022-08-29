Watch Lizzo Perform “About Damn Time” And “2 Be Loved” At The 2022 MTV VMAs

Lizzo performed two of the biggest jams from her latest album, Special, at the 2022 MTV VMAs.

Taking the stage on Sunday night (Aug. 28), the proud plus-sized pop star began her performance with “About Damn Time” before swiftly jumping into “2 Be Loved.” With dancers in tow, Lizzo—dressed in spectacularly shimmering pink one-piece—danced around the stage while belting the lyrics to her fan-favorite number, “2 Be Loved.”

“How am I supposed to lovе somebody else/ Whеn I don’t like myself? Like, ooh,” she raps in her signature sing-songy delivery. “Guess I better learn to like this, ooh/ It might take my whole life just to do/ He call me Melly, he squeeze my belly/ I’m too embarrassed to say I like it/ Girl, is this my boo?/ That’s why I’m askin’ you ‘cause you know I’ve been through.”

During her performance, the stage transitioned between a litany of neon pink, yellow, and blue lights VFX behind her. Lizzo’s fiery version of “2 Be Loved” was immediately met with a standing ovation from the crowd as the song finished. It was a Special performance, indeed.

This year, Lizzo has been nominated for five VMA Awards, including awards for Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for “About Damn Time.”

Watch the full performance above.