Lizzo Teases “Special (Remix)” With SZA

The conclusion of Lizzo’s 2022 Special Tour was nothing short of spectacular. The first night included a Cardi B pop-up for a live rendition of their collaboration, “Rumors,” and Missy Elliott joined the Emmy winner onstage later for an endearing moment of their own.

The following night, SZA was the sole surprise guest and for the first time, she and Lizzo performed the forthcoming “Special (Remix).” Though the record wasn’t explicitly confirmed, the release was teased on social media after the concert. The certified Bop star tweeted, “Something Special coming your way soon…” alongside a video of her and the CTRL artist. The performance is set to air during an upcoming concert special for HBO.

After Lizzo shared more images from the impactful set, she dubbed it “SIZZO SUPREMACY” while SZA added, “No one like you on this earth and I’m so honored to call you my friend and SISTER love you more and more each day !!!! we don’t deserve u.”

The news of the duet arrives ahead of SZA’s sophomore album, S.O.S., slated for release next month. The TDE First Lady is also set to return to the Saturday Night Live stage on Dec. 2.

“Can’t believe this is happening lmao,” wrote the “Shirt” singer on Instagram. “I plan on acting a f**king fool . See you soon New York.”

SIZZO SUPREMACY



Thank you for making last night so SPECIAL @sza loml and friend 4L? pic.twitter.com/rq4EOcpKob — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) November 20, 2022

Latto will rejoin Lizzo for the second leg of the Special Tour in Spring 2023. In the meantime, fans can indulge in the Love, Lizzo documentary that follows the global sensation’s humble journey and dynamic rise to fame this Thursday (Nov. 24) on HBO Max.