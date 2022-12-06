Lizzo Named TikTok’s Top Music Artist Of 2022

Lizzo, who has amassed over 26 million TikTok followers and created the dance craze for one of the app’s top-trending songs with “About Damn Time,” has been named their top music artist of the year. The Emmy winner dethroned Megan Thee Stallion as the reigning queen and beat out accomplished acts like Bad Bunny and Doja Cat as TikTok’s leading lady.

“We’re honored to celebrate our global community who shaped this year’s trends, shared new ideas, learned from one another, and turned their passions into careers and livelihoods throughout 2022,” said Vanessa Pappas, TikTok’s chief operating officer, in a statement announcing this year’s top moments.

The Special artist‘s aforementioned single where she declared, “it’s bad b***h o’clock/it’s thick-thirty,” peaked No. 4 on TikTok’s Top Trending Songs for 2022 while its accompanying dance challenge breakdown soared at No. 7 on the list of Top Trending Videos domestically. On a global scale, Lizzo was No. 5 on the list of Most Viewed Artists.

The news comes after the Yitty founder teased the remix to her latest LP’s titular single featuring SZA. The “Special (Remix)” was teased following the end of Lizzo’s North American tour run, just as her documentary, Love, Lizzo, premiered on HBOMax. The full concert special will air on the streamer on New Year’s Eve.

Meanwhile, breakout acts like Ice Spice, Steve Lacy, Muni Long, and GloRilla grew their fanbases while some also earned their first Hot 100 placements, Grammy nominations, and mainstream recognition. Case in point, the “F.N.F.” rapper will embark on her first tour in 2023 after scoring collaborations with Cardi B, Latto, and Gangsta Boo.