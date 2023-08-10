LL Cool J Reveals Why 50 Cent Collaborative Album Never Came Out

LL Cool J and 50 Cent are two of the most popular acts Hip-Hop has ever seen, so making a collaborative album and bringing generations of fans together would make sense. Although the project was completed, the 55-year-old actor revealed why he and the G-Unit leader ultimately did not release it.

The NCIS star joined Questlove and Black Thought on the Wednesday (Aug. 9) episode of The Breakfast Club to promote their joint tour. While there, J’s history working with the “In Da Club” rapper came up. “I tried to do a more collaborative writing album. I did a whole album with 50 Cent,” the Queens multi-talent said. “And we were writing together on this album. And when it was done, I listened to it. I’m like, ‘It sounds good, I like the music. It sounds cool – but it ain’t me.’ So I didn’t put it out.”

He made sure to clarify that there was no ill will toward the Power executive producer, but really just an issue of his creative fulfillment. “I love 50,” he said. “I just wanted to try something different; maybe we collaborate, write together. It didn’t work.”

LL Cool J and 50 Cent were no strangers to working together, as they both contributed to the 2002 track “Paradise” with Amerie. At the time, LL didn’t know 50 had worked on it, too. “‘Paradise’ is totally different,” he said. “50 wrote the chorus on ‘Paradise’ for Amerie. Which she sung. He didn’t write my rhymes. People get that a little [confused.] That being said, when that happened, I didn’t even know 50 was involved. That was the Trackmasters. They got that done and they played with the chorus, I liked it, et cetera.”

LL ended the topic by broadening things, admitting that he just doesn’t like to collaborate when it comes to his own verses. However, he and Fif are cool. He almost worked with someone else who had a close history with 50 Cent: the legendary Dr. Dre. LL joined Way Up With Angela Yee back in May and revealed the Compton superproducer was originally slated to handle the production of his forthcoming album before he went with Q-Tip.

“I did about 30 to 40 songs with Dr. Dre, and in doing those songs, I felt like the music was amazing,” he said. “What Dre was bringing to the table was super dope — but I felt like the writing, what I was bringing to these songs didn’t feel strong enough to me.” He also revealed that he was visited by the late Phife Dawg in a dream, which drew him to want to work with the A Tribe Called Quest member. Check out the full discussion below.