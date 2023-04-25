LL Cool J To Headline The F.O.R.C.E. Live Tour Presented By Rock The Bells

In celebration of Hip-Hop, LL Cool J will be headlining his first tour in over 30 years with Rock The Bells and Live Nation Urban’s The F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy) Live. The multi-award winning Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and Hip-Hop icon will give lovers of the genre “not a moment, but a movement.”

Set to kick off in June before closing out in September, LL will bring along some of Hip-Hop’s most preeminent acts, including the transcendent award-winning band The Roots, the legendary DJ Jazzy Jeff, and DJ Z-Trip.

In select cities, Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifah, Rakim, Common, MC Lyte, Big Boi, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Ice T, Juvenile, Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, De La Soul, Goodie Mob, Jadakiss, Rick Ross, Method Man and Redman will all blaze the stage.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Performers such as LL Cool J, Flavor Flav, Busta Rhymes, Lil Uzi Vert, Nelly, Spliff Star, Queen Latifah, Ice-T, Chuck D, Joseph Simmons, Darryl McDaniels, Grandmaster Flash, and Black Thought perform during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/FilmMagic)

As Hip-Hop continues to be celebrated 50 years later, the F.O.R.C.E tour aims to be unique. “Unlike the traditional ‘opening act – headliner’ format, the show will be a nonstop musical mash up with artist performances interwoven within one continuous musical set backed by The Roots,” per announcement.

“I’m excited to be on my first Arena tour in 30 years,” the Rock The Bells founder stated in a press release. “It’s proof that our culture is more viable than ever. Get ready for some non stop beats and rhymes. See you this summer!”

The 24-date tour will begin on June 25 in Boston, MA at TD Garden and hit the major cities of Brooklyn, NY, Newark, NJ, Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, New Orleans and Las Vegas before concluding on September 3 in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum.

Starting Thursday (April 27) at 10AM ET, fans can start purchasing tickets via Live Nation presale, Ticketmaster presale, or local venue and radio presales. General tickets go on sale starting Friday (April 28).

Check out the tour dates and a trailer for the F.O.R.C.E. Live tour below.

6/25 Boston, MA TD Garden

6/27 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

6/28 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

6/29 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

7/1 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

7/2 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

7/4 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

7/6 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

7/8 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

7/9 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

8/12 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

8/13 Chicago, IL United Center

8/18 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

8/19 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

8/20 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

8/22 Memphis, TN FedEx Forum

8/23 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

8/24 Ft. Worth, TX Dickies Arena

8/25 Houston, TX Toyota Center

8/27 Albuquerque, NM Sandia Casino Amphitheater

8/29 Denver, CO Ball Arena

9/1 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

9/2 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

9/3 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum