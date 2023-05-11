LL Cool J’s New Album Will Feature Nas And Saweetie

LL Cool J is set to release his first album in a decade and the veteran rhymer has revealed its guest features. During an interview with 93.5 KDAY, the 55-year-old named rappers of different styles and sounds, per Eminem.Pro.

“I’ll tell you something. On the record, we have Fat Joe. I’ve got Rick Ross on the record. I’ve got Nas on the record. I did one with Saweetie. I’ve got Eminem on one. I’ve got a few. It’s some other people…It’s some joints,” clarified the Queens native.

The G.O.A.T. performer detailed his pending LP in February with E! News and described Q-Tip’s involvement in the anticipated release.

“I know all the tricks. I got this covered,” the Grammy Award-winning musician explained. “I think honestly and sincerely that Q-Tip as a producer is unbelievable and what he did on this record for me, I think is amazing. So the world will decide.”

He added, “The album, I think, is really, really special. I think it’s something it’s modern without chasing. It’s a whole new thing. I can’t wait for the people to see it.”

LL Cool J interview on the red carpet at the #GRAMMYs! pic.twitter.com/COFyu1MhyJ — E! News (@enews) February 6, 2023

Outside of preparing for an album, the emcee is set to headline his first tour in over 30 years with Rock The Bells and Live Nation Urban’s The F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy) Live. Set to kick off in June, the ode to Hip-Hop also features The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifah, Rakim, Common, MC Lyte, Big Boi, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Ice T, Juvenile, Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, De La Soul, Goodie Mob, Jadakiss, and more.

“I’m excited to be on my first Arena tour in 30 years,” the Rock The Bells founder stated in a press release. “It’s proof that our culture is more viable than ever. Get ready for some non stop beats and rhymes. See you this summer!”

Check out the tour dates below.

Rock The Bells / Live Nation

TOUR DATES

6/25 Boston, MA TD Garden

6/27 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

6/28 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

6/29 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

7/1 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

7/2 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

7/4 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

7/6 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

7/8 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

7/9 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

8/12 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

8/13 Chicago, IL United Center

8/18 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

8/19 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

8/20 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

8/22 Memphis, TN FedEx Forum

8/23 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

8/24 Ft. Worth, TX Dickies Arena

8/25 Houston, TX Toyota Center

8/27 Albuquerque, NM Sandia Casino Amphitheater

8/29 Denver, CO Ball Arena

9/1 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

9/2 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

9/3 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum