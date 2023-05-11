LL Cool J Takes Blame For Canibus Beef: “I Wasn’t There Yet Mentally”

LL Cool J’s hindsight is 20/20, as the 55-year-old recently took the blame for his beef with Canibus, citing immaturity.

The Queens rapper joined Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast on Sunday (May 7) and reflected on how his feud with the Can-I-Bus artist began. “With him, I think it was more my fault because I could have addressed him a little differently,” LL said. “He wanted to get a tattoo like mine. I could have said, ‘Good luck with that,’ but I didn’t understand that path at that time.”

The “All I Have” rapper was referring to the track “4, 3, 2,1 ” where Canibus mentions his microphone tattoo. “Yo L, is that a mic on your arm? / Let me borrow that,” the Bronx rapper spit. The NCIS actor was offended by the lyric and asked for it to be removed, only to then change his tune and diss Canibus.

“I wasn’t there yet mentally, so I was like, ‘The f**k you mean you gonna get something like me?’,” LL Cool J continued. “That sh*t sounded crazy to me at that time. I did not understand that. My brain was not developed […] Now I understand it was a compliment, he was just showing love and, you know, admiration. That’s why I don’t go at him now or try to hurt these dudes. I’m not gonna play that.”

Canibus revealed he was confused by the entire situation, especially being dissed by LL during a 1998 interview with MTV. The “Desperados” rapper eventually removed his verse from the final version of “4, 3, 2, 1” but fired back at the GRAMMY winner with “Second Round K.O.” featuring Mike Tyson. Thankfully, the two made peace in 2014 during LL Cool J’s Christmas In Brooklyn concert.