Lloyd Banks And Tony Yayo Join Forces On New Single “Rocket Chamber”

Rappers Lloyd Banks, 50 Cent and Tony Yayo of G-Unit pose for a photo backstage during MTV's Total Request Live at the MTV Times Square Studios June 30, 2008 in New York City.

Two decades have passed since G-Unit’s major run, yet the group’s members are still bringing the heat. Lloyd Banks and Tony Yayo joined forces to quickly take 2023 by storm with their new record “Rocket Chamber.”

Banks kicks the Reasonable-produced record off, making it clear he’s motivated by the hate and well aware of the people trying to be like him. “I’m heading up again / Hating just fuels my rocket chamber/ Few ni**as cloned the flow happy to be my doppelganger,” he raps.

Yayo follows up, outlining the violence and drug game that plagues where he’s from. “It ain’t roses or unicorns where I’m from / Lil’ ni**as stack trophies on they face they bodies on / Project Squid Games for cocaine / You get an extra belly button from the FN.”

This is the second collaboration in as many years from the former G-Unit members. They linked up on “Don’t Switch” from Lloyd Banks’ 2022 album The Course Of The Inevitable 2. The July 2022 release also featured Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, Jadakiss, Vado, and Dave East.

As for Tony Yayo, he hasn’t released a full-length project since 2017’s Long Time Coming. However, the “So Seductive” rapper did have a somewhat active 2022, appearing on January releases “Rags To Riches” and “Thugs Anniversary” alongside Done Wright. He also appeared on “Sometimes” with Grafh to close out December.

The Thoughts Of A Predicate Felon artist has maintained his presence through multiple viral Vlad TV interviews and recently spoke on how he believes 50 Cent treats his artists better than Jay-Z on ThisIs50.