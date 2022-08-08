Lloyd Banks Names Top 5 Punchline Rappers In Hip-Hop History

Lloyd Banks has been renowned for his lyrical wizardry over the past two decades, so much that few had any qualms when he crowned himself “The Punchline King” and named mixtape series after the moniker. However, despite his claim to the throne, the Southside Jamaica, Queens native is not opposed to paying homage to other masters of the punchline.

During a recent appearance on the podcast show Jalen & Jacoby, Banks was asked who he’d put on his Top 5 list of punchline rappers of all time. The 40-year-old responded with picks that include a mix of his peers and predecessors who helped popularize the form. “I would say Big L,” he said as his first answer before choosing another uptown legend from a similar era. “Then, Lord Finesse,” he added before reeling off a few of his own collaborators, as well as himself, to round out his Top 5. “I would say Jadakiss. I would say Fabolous.,” Banks acknowledged of the two legends. “And I would have to take the last spot.”

Banks, who released his fifth studio album, The Course of the Inevitable 2, last month, has been enjoying rave reviews and accolades for his sustained excellence as of late. In addition to his current press run, the G-Unit alum unleashed the music video to his song “Dead Roses,” which you can watch below.