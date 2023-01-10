Skip to main content
Got a Tip?
Newsletters

Logic’s Upcoming ‘College Park’ Album To Feature Joey Bada$$, RZA, Redman, And More

The album will arrive less than a year after his last LP 'Vinyl Days.'

Logic performng at 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival, wearing a purple, white and Black hooded sweatshirt, Black cap, and glasses.
Logic performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Logic is gearing up for his next album titled College Park and he’s revealed who the guest artists will be. Joey Bada$$, RZA, Redman, and more are set to join the 32-year-old on his eighth LP.

The Maryland rapper posted an animated trailer on Twitter on Monday (Jan. 9), which included sound bites from his live shows and scenes of him driving in a car, being robbed at gunpoint in a store, and sitting beneath the sunset. The promotional trailer also confirmed the album’s Feb. 24 release date and included a full list of all of the features.

Bun B, Statik Selektah, Fat Trel, Norah Jones, Phil Ade, Seth MacFarlane, Lucy Rose, Andy Hull, Big Lenbo, Jordan Harris, and Lil Keke will contribute to College Park, in addition to the aforementioned guest appearances. New music was previewed as well, where the “1-800-273-8255” recalls dreaming of one day being like JAY-Z, Kendrick Lamar, and Lupe Fiasco.

Logic smiling,ing wearing striped hoodie
Related Story

Logic And Wife Brittney Noell Expecting Second Child

This announcement comes just five days after Logic’s latest single “Insipio,” where he takes aim at rappers who prioritize money and fame over art. “I don’t give a damn about rhyming, I like the way that that jewelry be shining,” he raps in the homemade visual. “Nope, that ain’t the way to think about this rap sh*t/ I’m a musician, I love the art/ Shoulda never let you in from the start/ It ain’t one man or another we one in the same/ One of us wants all the money and fame the other just loves the game.”

College Park is set to debut less than a year after his June 2022 LP Vinyl Days, which climbed to the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200 chart with features from DJ Premier, Russ, The Game, Action Bronson, Wiz Khalifa, and more. Notably, this was his final album on Def Jam after coming out of retirement.

“I would rather have amassed the financial stability that I have, take a U-turn, and make music that maybe isn’t so popular and take a quote/unquote ‘dive’ in my career on purpose – to go out on a stage happy and proud of what I’m doing,” he told NPR following the release of Vinyl Days. “I’d rather be hated for who I am than loved for who I’m not.”

Watch his “Insipio” music video below.

Icon Link Plus Icon

Vibe is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Vibe Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad