Logic’s Cover Of Ice Cube’s “It Was A Good Day” Leaves Hip-Hop Fans Split

Rapper Logic performs onstage during "Vinyl Verse Summer" tour at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on August 12, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Logic recently paid homage to Ice Cube, one of his favorite artists, with an alternative cover of “It Was A Good Day.” As usual—much like any time the 33-year-old does anything, Hip-Hop fans have found themselves on opposing sides based on their enjoyment or dislike of the cover.

On Monday (March 6), “Bobby Tarantino” shared his cover of “It Was A Good Day” online. In the video, the College Park rapper is flanked by guitarists and stands in front of a green screen playing the track’s original music video while he sings.

“He makes me dislike him more and more,” one fan wrote under Rap301’s tweet of the performance. “No one asked for this!!!” Another fan wrote “good day is a classic song please leave it alone Logic. One of the funniest replies was short and sweet; a user wrote “Bobby…” with a still from BMF with two unimpressed characters.

He makes me dislike him more and more ??no one asked for this!!! — ali$hathagoat (@alishathagoat) March 6, 2023

This is different I mess with it — Moonwalkn.K (@KeMellegant) March 6, 2023

It wasn’t all negativity for the Rockville, Md. artist’s song rendition. “This is different I mess with it,” expressed one Twitter user. Another wanted to see a full acoustic-type set from the “1-800-273-8255” artist, tweeting “Logic Tinydesk would be fire.”

Last month, Logic shared his eighth studio album College Park, which features RZA, Bun B, Redman, Fat Trel, Norah Jones, and more. Ahead of its release, he got flashy with his “Maybach Music” music video (below) which was recorded in a $325,000 Maybach shortly after he purchased it in January.

“I grew up 515 miles from Seven Mile/ But this beat got me feelin’ slummy, dummy, ayo,” he raps on the song. “I never passed 10th grade but I still get the rent paid/ You fake, I be real [B-Real] like Cypress Hill, word to Muggs.”