Logic’s “1-800-273-8255” Song Linked To Drop In Deaths By Suicide, Study Finds

Grammy nominated artist Logic performs at Samsung's block party to celebrate the new, super powerful Galaxy Note9 at Samsung 837 on August 9, 2018 in New York City.

Logic’s “1-800-273-8255” impacted more than Billboard charts. The deeply emotional track has reportedly fulfilled its purpose of preventing death by suicide. According to a study conducted by Thomas Niederkrotenthaler at the University of Vienna and published by The BMJ, the song’s performance is associated with more calls to the suicide prevention hotline listed in the title as well as fewer deaths. The research found while “1-800-273-8255” was trending in social media discourse, the rate of calls went up and the rate of deaths went down from projected numbers.

According to the data, during the 34 day period after the three events with the strongest public attention (the song’s release, the MTV Video Music Awards 2017, and Grammy Awards 2018), the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline received an excess of 9915 calls, an increase of 6.9% (over the expected number. A model for death by suicide indicated a reduction over the same period of 245 suicide or 5.5% below the expected number.

“1-800-873-8255” was released in April 2017 and peaked at number 3 on the US Billboard Hot 100. On August 20, 2018, the single was certified five-times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. The song features additional vocals from singers Alessia Cara and Khalid.

(L-R) Recording artists Khalid, Logic, and Alessia Cara perform onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

“To know that my music was actually affecting people’s lives, truly, that’s what inspired me to make the song,” Logic told CNN. “We did it from a really warm place in our hearts to try to help people. And the fact that it actually did, that blows my mind.”

He added his belief that people “resonate” with his honesty.

“They’re like, ‘Oh, this guy is like me.’ And so I think openly discussing depression and anxiety and the darker side of life … you just talk about life, people appreciate that and can relate to it,” the 31-year-old shared.

“1-800-273-8255” was also associated with a nearly 10% increase in online Google searches for the Lifeline in the 28 days after its release and reached 1 billion Spotify streams in 2020.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a free and confidential emotional support hotline for people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, across the United States. According to the website, calls are handled by a national network of over 180 local crisis centers, combining custom local care and resources with national standards and best practices. It is funded by the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

Watch Logic, Khaled, and Alessia Cara perform the groundbreaking “1-800-273-8255” during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards below.