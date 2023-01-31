Lola Brooke Embarking On First International Tour Alongside A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Lola Brooke, coming down from the high of performing alongside Lil Kim at the Harlem Festival of Culture kickoff concert, is about to hit the road on her first international tour. The “Don’t Play With It” phenom will be supporting A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie on his sold-out Me Vs. Myself tour.

The North American leg begins on Feb. 7 in Denver, and will hit major cities including Los Angeles, Houston, and Toronto, before concluding domestically in Brooke’s hometown of Brooklyn at the famed Barclays Center on March 4. The UK leg of the tour starts on March 22 at O2 Victoria Warehouse in Manchester. The new Arista signee‘s SXSW performance will be sandwiched in between the tour.

Her aforementioned, breakout single amassed over 50 million streams and peaked at No. 29 on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Chart before she joined forces with fellow rap sensations, Flo Milli and Maiya The Don for the official “Conceited” remix.

VIBE believes Brooke is “taking the rap game by storm,” as the thriving rapper has been dubbed “The Next Face of New York.” Tickets for the tour are currently on sale.

See the full tour dates below.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

2/7 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom

2/9 Coralville, IA Xtreme Arena

2/10 Oakland, CA Fox Theater

2/11 Los Angeles, CA The Novo

2/15 Houston, TX Bayou Music Center

2/17 Atlanta, GA The Eastern

2/19 Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

2/21 Toronto, ON Coca-Cola Coliseum

2/23 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway

2/24 Kingston, RI Ryan Center, University of Rhode Island

2/25 Washington, DC Echostage

2/26 Washington, DC Echostage

2/28 Dallas, TX Southside Ballroom

3/3 Philadelphia, PA Liacoras Center

3/4 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

EUROPEAN TOUR DATES

3/22 Manchester, UK O2 Victoria Warehouse

3/23 Birmingham, UK O2 Academy Birmingham

3/24 London, UK Alexandra Palace