Lola Brooke Signs Recording Contract With Arista Records

Lola Brooke is making the leap to the majors after inking a record deal with Arista Records. The deal, which is in collaboration with Team 80 Productions, was announced on Monday (Jan. 9) and comes amid the Brooklyn native’s rapid ascent following the success of her breakout single “Don’t Play With It” featuring fellow New York spitter Billy B.

David Massey, Arista Records’ CEO, gushed about his new signee’s undeniable star power and creativity, as well as her potential as a visionary. “Lola is the rare talent whose presence matches her message,” Massey said in a statement to Billboard. “Her music is larger-than-life, but her vision is just as powerful. We’re excited to welcome her to the Arista Records family.”

Arista Vice President and Co-Head of Urban Music Kendell “Sav” Freeman also sang the pint-sized lyricist’s praises, revealing that she’d been on his radar for quite some time while lauding her tenacity and infectious demeanor on and off wax.

“From the moment I saw and heard Lola Brooke, I knew it was imperative that I sign her,” Freeman said of the “On My Mind” creator. “She’s an elite rapper and a born performer with an undeniable vision. Lola has an amazing work ethic, her music is phenomenal and her personality is unmatched. I’m excited for everyone to witness her path to greatness in 2023.”

A product of Brooklyn’s Bed Stuy, Lola Brooke built her buzz over the past few years with tracks like “Sh*ttin’ Me?” and “Here I Come” gaining traction. However, when her 2021 release, “Don’t Play With It,” gradually crept onto the public’s radar before becoming one of the darkhorse hits of 2022, the ferocious rhymer’s profile skyrocketed, resulting in a bidding war which Arista ultimately won to secure her services.

Now, with the backing of a major label to go along with the efforts of Team 80 Productions, as well as “Don’t Play With It” recently cracking Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, the future appears to be brighter than ever for the hometown hero.

Lola Brooke attends The Ball Drops In Brooklyn with Future at Barclays Center on December 30, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. Johnny Nunez/WireImage

“From the beginning, Lola has stayed true to her artistic integrity and identity that, as the world is seeing now, is dominating the music culture in rap and beyond,” Team 80 Productions founder Eugene “80” Sims said. “Since joining the Team 80 Productions family in 2016, Lola has embodied the core principles of our independent label that was established to continue the legacy of hip-hop in its birthplace, New York City.”

Last month, Lola Brooke went viral after Future brought her out as a special guest during his recent tour stop at Barclays Center, an appearance that garnered rave reviews and capped off a landmark year for the rising star.

