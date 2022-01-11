Young Dolph’s Record Label Paper Route Empire To Release Tribute Mixtape ‘Long Live Dolph’

Paper Route Empire, the record label co-founded by Young Dolph, announced a tribute project in honor of the slain rapper’s legacy. Paper Route Empire Presents: Long Live Dolph, is a compilation mixtape dedicated to the memory of Young Dolph. The project will feature songs from the full PRE roster, like Key Glock, Jay Fizzle, Snupe Bandz, Big Moochie Grape, Kenny Muney, and more.

The title track, “LLD,” has been released ahead of the mixtape and is led by Jay Fizzle, PRE’s longest-tenured artist, and features Ricco Barrino. A press statement describes the moving song as “adorned with lush harmonies from a gospel choir.” In the song, Jay Fizzle shares the story of how Young Dolph helped change his life.

“Got your face tatted on my back cause you always had me regardless / You took me out the ‘partments and since then I ain’t been starving,” he raps.

Key Glock and Young Dolph attend the Def Jam Celebrates NBA All-Star Weekend at Milk Studios in Hollywood. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Def Jam

Although not a PRE artist, Gucci Mane also dropped a tribute track titled, “Long Live Dolph,” in celebration of his late peer in December. The two rappers were collaborators and shared a relationship that extended beyond the music industry. On the Atlanta-bred rapper’s tribute, he remembers the good times shared with Young Dolph, kicking off the song, “R.I.P. to Flippa, a money-gettin’ ni**a.”

“Lost a real close friend today,” Gucci Mane shared on Instagram when he learned of Young Dolph’s death, uploading a handful of pictures of them together.

Fans of Young Dolph set up a memorial outside of Makeda’s Cookies bakery on Nov. 18, 2021, in Memphis. Rapper Young Dolph, born as Adolph Thorton Jr., was killed at the age of 36 in a shooting at Makeda’s Cookies bakery on Nov. 17 in Memphis. Justin Ford/Getty Images

Young Dolph, born Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr., was fatally shot at the age of 36 in his hometown of Memphis on Nov. 17, 2021. According to the local police, the drive-by shooting occurred while he was purchasing baked goods at a hometown establishment, Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies. A suspect, Justin Johnson, has declared his innocence in the murder.

“The tragic shooting death of rap artist Young Dolph serves as another reminder of the pain that violent crime brings with it. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends,” shared Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland on Twitter.

The full Long Live Dolph mixtape is set to release on Jan. 20. Listen to the title track “LLD” by Jay Fizzle featuring Ricco Barrino above and check out Gucci Mane’s tribute song “Long Live Dolph” below.