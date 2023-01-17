Skip to main content
‘Lovers & Friends’ 2023 Festival Lineup Includes Chris Brown, Missy Elliott And More

The one-day event is headed to Las Vegas this May.

(L-R) Chris Brown, Usher, Missy Elliott, 50 Cent
Rich Fury; Christopher Polk; Bennett Raglin; Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Calling all “lovers and friends” of Hip-Hop and R&B! The nostalgic music festival presented by Usher has just announced its 2023 lineup.

This time around, millennial music lovers can enjoy live sounds from headliners including Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott, Usher, Chris Brown, 50 Cent and more. Returning to Las Vegas on May 6, 2023, the Lovers & Friends Festival will bring out over 45 artists to deliver familiar musical feels, from Christina AguileraNelly, Pitbull and Miguel, to Jhene Aiko, Summer Walker, Bryson Tiller, PARTYNEXTDOOR and others.

Last year, the festival’s featured performances from top artists of the ’90s and early-2000s including Lauryn Hill, Amerie, Cassie, 112, Next, Jodeci, Ma$e, Snoop Dogg, Fabolous, Ja Rule, Ashanti, Lloyd, and the names behind the event — Lil Jon, Ludacris and Usher.

mase
Ma$e at ‘Lovers & Friends’ Festival 2022 photo: @justnjames_

Starting this Friday (Jan. 20) at 1 p.m. ET, fans can choose from four tiers of tickets including General Admission, GA+, VIP and VIP cabanas on the festival’s official website.

According to a press release obtained by VIBE, VIP packages will start at $565 and include preferred viewing areas, charging stations, a dedicated entry lane at the festival entrance, air-conditioned restrooms and more. The VIP Cabana packages come with exclusive viewing areas that also include food vouchers, select complimentary beverages, expedited entry and more. 

For those who don’t need any extra amenities, general admission tickets start at $250, with option of a layaway plan.

Usher performing at inaugural Lovers & Friends Fest
Check out the flyer above and a recap video of last year’s “Lovers & Friends Festival” below.

ad