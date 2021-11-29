Lucky Daye Brings Sex Appeal To The 2021 BET Soul Train Awards With Performance Of “Over”

Lucky Daye performs onstage during the 2021 Soul Train Awards at The Apollo Theater on Nov. 20, 2021 in New York City.

R&B singer Lucky Daye performed a steamy rendition of his latest single “Over” during the 2021 BET Soul Train Awards. The New Orleans native hit the stage with two backup dancers who seductively delivered choreography with hands rubbing the chin, back, and abs of the vocalist as he sang of “tryna get closure.”

In an all-black ensemble with dazzling diamond hoop earrings, blinged-out rings, and a Cuban link chain, the 36-year-old crooned into the standing mic, eyes closed channeling the emotion of the track. He joined the dancers for some of the choreography and ended his performance with a nearly shirtless Lucky Daye on his knees.

Lucky Daye performs onstage during the 2021 Soul Train Awards at The Apollo Theater on Nov. 20, 2021, in New York City. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

He is currently working on his second studio album. Lucky Daye shared exclusive details of the forthcoming project with VIBE.

“I might have [Lil] Durk on the album, I might have Smino on the album, I might have Alicia Keys on the album. And my dog Chiiild, who is amazing. I keep it underground. I don’t really follow the trends like that. I will eventually but right now, I’m still about real music… I don’t follow the clout” he revealed.

Watch Lucky Daye perform “Over” during the 2021 BET Soul Train Awards below: