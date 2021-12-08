Lucky Daye Shares “Candy Drip” Single From New Album And Announces 2022 Tour

R&B fans are in luck. It looks like 2022 will begin with the arrival of Lucky Daye’s new album, Candy Drip. Despite remaining hush on the exact date we can expect the delectable crooner’s sophomore album, he gifted fans with the album’s title track.

The smooth, bass-centered track is paired with Daye’s signature vocals and serves as yet another preview for what’s to come with his latest project. Daye shared “Over” back in September, which samples the classic Musiq Soulchild tune, “Halfcrazy.”

Daye recently revealed his new album may feature heavy hitters like Lil Durk, Smino, and Alicia Keys. “I keep it underground. I don’t really follow the trends like that. I will eventually but right now, I’m still about real music… I don’t follow the clout,” he told VIBE exclusively during the Day N Vegas festival.

Prior to the release of “Candy Drip,” the heartthrob was nominated for two GRAMMYs— Best Traditional R&B Performance and Best Progressive R&B Album for his EP, Table For Two, that arrived just before Valentine’s Day 2021.

Daye will also be partaking in a nationwide tour next Spring with fellow R&B phenom, Joyce Wrice. This will be his first headlining tour since 2019’s Painted tour. The 26-city tour kicks off in Portland and will wrap in New York City in April. Dates for ticket sales have yet to be announced.