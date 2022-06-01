Lucky Daye Extends Candydrip Tour To UK And Europe

Just months after Lucky Daye garnered his first Grammy win for Best Progressive R&B Album with Table For Two, and weeks after wrapping up the North American leg of his seductive Candydrip Tour, the crooner is headed back overseas for the first time in two years.

Taking to Instagram, he shared the good news. “It’s been two years and too long since I last saw ya’ll!! Can I make it up to u? Candydrip Tour UK/EU on the way [sec],” he wrote when announcing the second leg of his tour.

Officially kicking off this September, Daye will be headed out to Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Holland, France, and the UK to make his European fans weak in the knees. Though he will be in London a bit earlier than the tour for Wireless Festival, some are already requesting he add an additional date for those unable to attend the nine-day festival.

The U.S. leg of the tour featured Joyce Wrice as a supporting act and had surprise guests including Jazmine Sullivan, Alex Isley, Masego, and more. Ahead of Daye’s European tour, American fans can catch him live at Something In The Water festival during Juneteenth weekend.

Pre-sale goes live on Wednesday, June 1, at 9 a.m. local time with general tickets becoming available on Friday, June 3, at 9 a.m. local time.

See the full dates below.

July 09: London, UK — Wireless Festival

Sept 16: Stockholm, SE — Debaser Strand

Sept 18: Copenhagen, DK — DR Koncerthuset Studie 2

Sept 20: Berlin, DE — Festsaal Kreuzberg

Sept 21: Frankfurt, DE — Zoom

Sept 23: Amsterdam, NL — Paradiso

Sept 24: Cologne, DE — Die Kantine

Sept 25: Antwerp, BE — Trix

Sept 27: Paris, FR — Élysée Montmartre

Sept 29: Birmingham, UK — O2 Institute

Sept 30: Brighton, UK — O2 Concorde 2

Oct 04: Manchester, UK — O2 Ritz

Oct 07: Dublin, IE — The Academy

Oct 09: Glasgow, UK — SWG3