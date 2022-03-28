Ludacris Releases “Sorry Not Sorry” Freestyle, Keeping The Atlanta Debate Alive

One of the most buzzworthy tracks of 2022 thus far has been Omeretta The Great’s breakout single, “Sorry Not Sorry,” which finds the Atlanta native calling out residents and rap artists from the city’s outskirts and surrounding areas claiming “The A” as their own. The record garnered an overwhelming reaction from artists and fans alike, including rappers like T.I. and Latto, the latter of whom dropped her own verse on a remix of “Sorry Not Sorry,” citing Clayton County, Gwinnett, Decatur, and other areas’ contributions to Atlanta culture. Yet, Latto’s verse contained what many mistook as shots at a handful of artists associated with Atlanta but who were not actually born within the city limits.

“So Migos is not Atlanta? (Huh?) / 21 [Savage] is not Atlanta? (What?) / Ciara is not Atlanta? (The fuck?) / Ludacris is not Atlanta? (Trippin’) / Man, ClayCo made Atlanta (ClayCo) / Decatur made Atlanta (On God) / Rap game tried to play Atlanta (What?) / Outkast came and saved Atlanta,” the 777 creator raps on the remix, which she later said was not intended to slight the artists mentioned, but instead big them up.

However, Ludacris, who was born in Illinois but proudly reps Atlanta, felt the need to stake his rightful claim to the city with a verse of his own, which he dropped atop the instrumental of “Sorry Not Sorry” and released this past weekend. “I was born in Illinois / Mama making hella noise/ ’Cause a star was born and I’ll take this as Omeretta gave him credit for it / ’Cause early I moved to College Park, got rich like Ludacris hit the lotto / I spent so much time in Magic City ‘Every day I’m so Atlanta’ was always my motto,” Luda barks, recounting his lengthy history with the city.

He continues, adding “I pop Atlanta, won’t let nobody mock Atlanta / I brought millions of dollars to the city / Now the whole world jack Atlanta / I was wondering if this was propaganda / To get more juice than Tropicana / Overheard this song, I was shooting a movie, I told them to stop the camera / To say, no matter what block Atlanta / No city can opp Atlanta / Ever since the South had something to say, nobody can stop Atlanta / They won’t top Atlanta / We don’t knock Atlanta / We got proper manners / But the whole world know we’ll cock a hammer.”

Luda’s response, albeit unexpected, was well-received, with a number of ATL reppers, including Outkast member Big Boi, singing his praises and echoing his sentiments. Hopefully, Omeretta and Latto’s track lit a fire within Luda that will extend beyond this one-off, as nearly seven years have passed since the release of his last studio album, 2015’s Ludaversal.

Listen to Ludacris’ “Sorry Not Sorry” remix below.