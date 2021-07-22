Lupe Fiasco And Royce 5’9″ Trade Diss Tracks In Lyrical Battle

Royce 5’9″ and Lupe Fiasco have turned their verbal dispute into a lyrical one, with each artist dishing out diss tracks against the other and bringing their differences to the front and center.

Throwing the first stone with the Carlos Broady-produced number “Silence of the Lambda,” Royce accuses Lupe of being difficult and allowing his pride to get in the middle of their brotherhood.

“Solidarity like that muscle we refuse to flex / That synergy that these n**gas just refuse to tap into / In our disparity, match our hustle, we exude success / Attack us mentally, that’s that energy kings get trapped into / Therefore I’m done promoting the dumb s**t/ I’ll put a hole in your son while he’s holding your Sun Chips / While you’re over there with a chip on your shoulder / Like you Hova or some s**t,” The Allegory creator raps.

Released on Wednesday (July 21), “Silence of the Lambda” didn’t take long to garner a response, as Lupe returned fire in less than a day with his own diss track, “Steve Jobs: SLR 3 1/2.” Produced by Soundtrakk, the song finds Lupe attempting to shame Royce for levying threats against his own kind, rapping: “I think that n**ga scared, he never leave Heaven cause he already dead / N**ga are you insane? / What’s the point in knowing how to point and aim / If the n**gas you gon’ bang look exactly the same / That ain’t muthaf**kin’ cool / That’s a muthaf**kin’ shame / This ain’t no muthaf**kin’ game / That’s why I think you are a muthaf**kin’ lame / We both wear glasses / The difference is I was in school thinking it was cool, you were thinking of skipping classes.”

Later on in the track, the Chicago native gives context to the origins of their beef, which apparently stems from several awkward interactions he and Royce’s had while working together on their joint podcast, “The Lupe and Royce Show.” Accusing Royce of throwing underhanded comments in his direction long before things boiled over, Lupe makes it clear that while he initially chose to be diplomatic, Royce’s recent barbs were the final straw.

“From the podcast, I’ve been kind of skeptical / This ain’t our first clash / This is just one of the several / And I ain’t tryna bash, it was like you was off your schedule / You was throwing more than jabs / I was like this n**ga is incredible / We had to f**kin’ edit you / I don’t know what vegan Detroit vegetable Dr. Sebi diet infected you to think that we shared the same metrics or somehow I was less than you / And I was the type of n**ga that you really could get disrespectful to/I ain’t never lectured you / I get energetic and joke / But in real talk n**ga, I ain’t never disrespected you,” rhymes the Lasers artist.

The war of words between the two rap vets can be traced back to a conversation the pair had on Instagram Live in June about what qualities and credentials are required for someone to be deemed the best rapper. While Lupe claimed that a rapper would have to win the End of the Weak MC Challenge, Royce voiced his disagreement with his co-host’s assessment.

Shortly after, the topic was broached yet again during an IG Live session featuring engineer Young Guru, Royce 5’9″, Mickey Factz, and legendary battle MCs Loaded Lux and Murda Mook. Things took a turn when Lupe, who joined the chat later on in the conversation, became embroiled in a shouting match with Royce, who called Lupe a “bitch,” words that ruffled the “Superstar” rapper’s feathers, to say the least. While words often cut the deepest, hopefully, this beef stays on wax.

Listen to Royce 5’9″s “Silence of the Lambda” below:

Listen to Lupe Fiasco’s “Steve Jobs: SLR 3 1/2” below: