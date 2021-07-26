Lupe Fiasco And Royce 5’9″ End “The Lupe & Royce Show” Podcast, Mickey Factz’ “WRAiTH” Track Adds To The Scene

After exchanging diss tracks aimed at one another, rappers Lupe Fiasco and Royce 5’9″ have announced the abrupt end of their podcast, “The Lupe & Royce Show.” The news came this past Friday (July 23), when Lupe took to Instagram to speak his peace about his decision to break ties with Royce and to clarify the circumstances that led to it. “I’m not doing that no more,” Lupe said of partaking in the podcast. “But again, it’s not something that’s done out of ill will, this is something that’s been kind of building for a little bit. And again, my heart wasn’t 100 percent in the podcast anyway, with Royce, without Royce, by myself, on my own. So shoutout to everybody who tuned into the podcast, really appreciate it … But yeah man, that’s probably the end of an era. And just kind of moving on to other things.”

Royce would address Lupe’s comments with a post on Twitter stating that he would not attack Lupe in a malicious manner and that his former cohost swung below the belt out of desperation. “I won’t attack Lu personally,” Royce said. “I’m a real one with control of my emotions – though desperate times call for desperate measures. You gotta talk reckless when you know you can’t check all them boxes. Tried to tell him, I’m different.”

Their decision to part ways comes on the heels of Royce’s diss track, “Silence Of The Lambda,” and Lupe’s retort, “Steve Jobs,” both released this past week. “The Lupe & Royce Show” released 46 episodes prior to its end.

In related news, Mickey Factz, who was named in both diss tracks, released his own salvo to add on the pile. He's named it "WRAiTH" and dropped it at 5:59pm today with the cover art of a burning Rolls Royce. We can all tell who this track is aimed at right?