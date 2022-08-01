Lupe Fiasco Announces ‘The Cool’ 15th Anniversary Mini-Tour

Lupe Fiasco is commemorating The Cool‘s 15th anniversary with a five-city, American tour. The Food & Liquor emcee is set to bring his sophomore album on the road this fall as he kicks off the mini-tour on September 7 in New York City. Fiasco announced the tour on his Instagram and unveiled it will move from Washington, D.C., Boston, San Francisco, and end in Los Angeles on October 1.

Lupe Fiasco recently spoke to Billboard about the album’s legacy and referenced his mindset for delivering the Food & Liquor follow-up.

“I dodged the sophomore jinx. That was the whole goal. It’s probably gonna wind up being my first platinum album,” the “Superstar” rapper expressed during the interview. “I’ve never had a platinum album, and I’ve sold millions of singles. There was no rush, but it’s looking like The Cool is a few thousand albums from going platinum 15 years later. That’s the next milestone and the one commercial thing that can really put the stamp on it, and I’ll have the plaque to prove it.”

The rapper detailed his desire to continue performing and celebrating the album for newer generations with plans to retire the project once it’s certified platinum.

“Hopefully, we can do a few more shows and things like this where new generations get introduced to the record, and we can push a few more albums to get over that platinum mark,” Fiasco said. “And then that would be like, ‘Yeah, we done.’ We got the Grammy nods, critical acclaim, people’s life-changing stories, impact it had for a certain generation of Hip Hop, and now let’s see if we can get the platinum plaque. The Cool can go retire.”

The Cool will celebrate its fifteenth anniversary on December 18. As per the outlet, Lupe’s sophomore effort debuted at No. 15 on the Billboard 200 chart, selling 143,407 copies in its inaugural week. In addition, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA)certified The Cool gold in 2018.

The Chicago-based emcee recently released Drill Music in Zion on June 24. The album featured guest appearances from Ayesha Jaco and Nayirah across the quick ten-track LP.

Tickets for The Cool‘s mini tour are available for purchase over on Lupe’s official website.

—

Lupe Fiasco: Celebrating 15 Years of the Cool Tour Dates

09/07 – New York, NY

09/09 – Washington, D.C.

09/11 – Boston, MA

09/30 – San Francisco, CA

10/01 – Los Angeles, CA