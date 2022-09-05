Lupe Fiasco’s ‘The Cool’ Reaches Platinum Status

Grammy Award-winning rapper Lupe Fiasco is celebrating a new career milestone. The Chicago native’s second studio album, Lupe Fiasco’s The Cool, has been certified Platinum by the RIAA after 15 years. The 2007 album included popular tracks like “Superstar” and “Fighters,” which both featured Matthew Santos, and “Paris, Tokyo.”

In a tweet on Wednesday (Aug. 31), Lupe humbly expressed gratitude for his latest accomplishment. “Just got the 1st Platinum Album of my career… The Cool. Always wanted one of these for the team [parying hands emoji],” he wrote. “The Marathanon Continues…”

Lupe has had a rollercoaster of a music career, including the debates surrounding his exit from Atlantic Records in 2009. However, the independent artist has remained productive and consistent on the music tip. In June, Lupe released Drill Music In Zion which boasted a 10-song tracklist. Drill Music In Zion is his first album in nearly four years, following the 2018 project Drogas Wave.

Aside from gearing up to lecture a rap course at MIT, Lupe has announced a five-city mini-tour in celebration of The Cool’s 15th anniversary. The tour will kick off Sept. 7 in New York before concluding Oct. 1 in Los Angeles.

The “Kick, Push” artist made the tour announcement on Instagram. He captioned his post, “#THECOOLTOUR2022 Celebrating the 5th Anniversary Of “The Cool” Performing the album from front to back in a city near you. Get Tickets @ Lupefiasco.Com”

Congratulations to Lupe FIasco on his first Platinum album!