Lyfe Jennings Upset With Mario’s Comment Following His Live Performance

Singer Lyfe Jennings performs onstage during An Evening Of R&B concert at Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre on May 14, 2022 in Mableton, Georgia; Mario performs onstage during The Millennium Tour at State Farm Arena on November 6, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

A recording from Lyfe Jennings’ recent live performance made its rounds on social media over the weekend, and has fans and musical peers critiquing what they heard.

In the clip obtained by The Shade Room, Jennings can be seen and heard singing to a fan and then holding a high-pitched note on stage. In two separate clips from the show, the “S.E.X.” singer belted out notes that seemed unfavorable to many.

“This is exactly why Shade Room in my new video ‘Till You Gone’ lol. They won’t love me till I’m gone…a whole legend out here c.w.t.h. can’t wait to hate… They love me cause I show up as meeeee!!!!” wrote Jennings on Instagram before singer Mario commented a stressed out emoji with its hand over its face.

Jennings responded to the Verzuz champ with, “@marioworldwide that’s why I f**k with the rappers. R and B ni**as be fake AF. So much I could say but my numbers speak for themselves and my rep do too.”

After seeing the Ohio-native’s comment, Mario then addressed that his comment was taken the wrong way.

“Crazy sh*t is… I really don’t be meaning harm to ’[ninja emoji]’s! I was just like why she had to post THAT video,” he said.

Still in his feelings, Jennings followed up with an IG Story that read: “Y’all make music about only drugs, sex, money u really don’t have. We not the same.”

The “Let Me Love You” singer has yet to respond to Jennings’ latest comment.

Although many have made clear that the clips circulating are only a small portion of an even greater show, fans reacted to the viral moments in the TikTok video’s comment section. Check out the reactions below.