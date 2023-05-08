Machine Gun Kelly Disses Jack Harlow In “Renegade Freestyle”

Machine Gun Kelly had some words for Jack Harlow this weekend. The 33-year-old addressed the “First Class” rapper on wax in his “Renegade Freestyle.”

“I see why they call you Jackman/You jacked man’s whole swag, give Drake his flow back, man/I eat rappers like Pac Man/Must I regurgitate and show you who’s in my stomach from the last dance,” the Cleveland rapper spit in his Saturday (May 6) freestyle referencing the 25-year-old’s album Jackman.

As the title conveys, MGK rapped over the beat from Jay-Z and Eminem’s 2001 collaboration “Renegade” from The Blueprint. The usage of that beat was especially calculated, given Harlow claimed he’s “the hardest white boy” since Marshall Mathers in the track “They Don’t Love It” off of his latest LP. Seemingly, the Mainstream Sellout rapper took that boast personally.

Jack Harlow released Jackman. on April 28, just days after announcing it on social media, to many fans’ surprise. The 10-track effort included no features and has been lauded for the Louisville rapper returning to his rapper roots following the more pop-friendly Come Home The Kids Miss You from May 2022.

The GRAMMY nominee has had a busy year outside of his music, actively promoting the modern reboot of the popular 1992 film White Men Can’t Jump. He stars alongside Sinqua Walls, Teyana Taylor, Vince Staples, Laura Harrier, Myles Bullock, and the late Lance Reddick.

White Men Can’t Jump will be available to watch via Hulu on May 19, and the trailer is available to view now.