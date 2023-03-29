Madlib Confirms Second Mac Miller Posthumous Album In The Works

A second Mac Miller posthumous album is on the way. Madlib confirmed that his long-awaited joint project with the late rapper, MacLib, is officially in the works.

The 49-year-old producer appeared on Sway In The Morning alongside Talib Kweli to promote their new Liberation 2 album and revealed he’s working on a few other projects. “Right now I’m finishing the Mac Miller album, Planet Asia album, Erykah Badu album, different stuff,” the Oxnard, Calif. producer said.

Sway asked if it’s the previously announced MacLib EP, and the highly coveted producer confirmed Miller’s estate approved the EP’s release. MacLib was first mentioned by Thelonious Martin in a 2019 interview with DJBooth.

Though Mac Miller passed away in 2018 due to a drug overdose, his musical presence has been felt over the years. His fifth album Swimming was released one month prior to his death and was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2019 GRAMMYs. The Pittsburgh, Pa. rapper’s first posthumous album Circles came out in 2020 and debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

Mac has also had multiple posthumous features, namely “I Believed It” on dvsn and Ty Dolla $ign’s 2021 collaborative project Cheers To The Best Memories and “Day Before” on Young Thug’s album PUNK later that year. In 2022, Miller appeared on Robert Glasper’s track “Therapy Pt. 2” and most recently he had a verse on “Right To Love Us” from Talib Kweli’s aforementioned Liberation 2.

“Me and Mac Miller rhymed to the same Madlib beat at the same time in different places,” Kweli told Sway in the above interview. “And when we found that out, we we’re like, ‘Now it’s a song together.'”

Kweli and Madlib’s Liberation 2 can be streamed exclusively on Luminary. Listen to “Day Before” below.