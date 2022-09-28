Ma$e Previews New Music Ahead Of Tour With Cam’ron And Jadakiss

Mase attends the "Can't Stop, Won't Stop: The Bad Boy Story" Premiere on April 27, 2017 in New York City.

The forthcoming joint tour featuring Ma$e, Jadakiss, and Cam’ron has garnered considerable anticipation, with longtime fans of each artist salivating at the thought of witnessing them share the stage.

With the 3 Headed Monster Tour’s kickoff less than a month away, Ma$e has given fans even more reason to rejoice, as the rapper recently shared footage of the trio in the studio.

Originally uploaded to TikTok and posted on Ma$e’s Instagram account, the brief clip began with the camera fixated on Cam, who was sitting in a chair typing on a phone while a beat blared in the background. The camera then panned to Jadakiss, who was sitting and looking at his phone in a similar fashion. Afterward, Ma$e is revealed as the cameraman, with the rapper slyly nodding before the clip ends.

Word of the trio of New Yorkers joining forces comes following years of rivalries and tension amongst them, particularly Cam’ron and Ma$e. Originally former groupmates, collaborators and friends, the relationship soured following their respective rises to fame, causing the pair to have a falling-out that lasted for over 20 years.

“At first, my problem with Cam was just that they thought I had money I didn’t have. I was flexing crazy, so ni**s was like, ‘Yo, Murda ain’t sharing the bag,’” Ma$e once explained. “I never got the bag. Now that we looking back, you can see he never got that bag. And then by the time I got the bag, we was enemies already, so I didn’t get to break ’em off.” He continued, adding, “That’s one of the relationships I regret. I think I got two that I regret, and going at Killa, I wanted to do that but that was my ni**a. So that really hurt me.”

However, despite both recording songs dissing one another in recent years, Ma$e and Cam finally settled their differences and are moving forward.

Bringing Jadakiss, who famously faced off against Cam’ron and Dipset in a VERZUZ battle alongside The LOX, into the fold has only sweetened the pot, with Jada voicing his own excitement at the prospect of rocking stages with the pair.

“On the road again!,” the LOX rhymer wrote in a social media post sharing the news. “Me, Ma$e and Cam’ron. Tickets go on sale Sept. 13th at 10am, grab yours while you can! Visit 3HeadedMonsterTour.com for more info.”

The 3 Headed Monster Tour will stop in seven cities, including Bridgeport, Conn., Philadelphia, Elmont, N.Y., Pittsburgh, Norfolk, Va., Augusta, Ga., and Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

Check out the complete list of dates for the 3 Headed Monster Tour below.

3 Headed Monster Tour Dates

10/19/22 – Bridgeport, CT | Total Morgage Arena

10/20/22 – Philadelphia, PA | Liacouras Center

10/21/22 – Elmont, NY | UBS Arena

10/23/22 – Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena

10/27/22 – Norfolk, VA | Scope Arena

10/28/22 – Augusta, GA | James Brown Arena

10/30/22 – Ft Lauderdale, FL | FLA Live Arena