Mahalia Reacts To BRIT Awards’ Pop And R&B Category Merger

The BRIT Awards is considered to be one of the most popular music awards shows in the UK. However, R&B powerhouse Mahalia has fired off some tweets regarding a few upcoming changes to the BRIT Awards categories.

On Monday (Nov. 22), The BRITs introduced four new genre awards to be voted on by fans: Alternative/Rock act, Pop/R&B act, Hip Hop/Grime/Rap act, and Dance act. Almost immediately, criticism ensued in the show’s social media mentions with one response labeling the decision as “utter nonsense.”

The Love & Compromise singer shared her thoughts about their decision on Tuesday (Nov. 23). “Putting pop and R&B in the same category is really nuts to me and proves that the powers that be once again just do not get it,” she tweeted. “I love the Brits. I have since I was a kid. But as an R&B singer/songwriter, this feels completely unprogressive to the whole UK R&B scene…I don’t know how much more noise we have to make for the industry to start putting us on the f**king map.”

For decades, the UK has produced some of R&B’s biggest acts like Mahalia, Ella Mai, Craig David, Joss Stone, NAO, and countless others. Coincidentally, the argument on the blurred lines between pop and R&B have been discussed for just as long. Just recently Doja Cat won Favorite Female R&B Artist and Favorite R&B album for Planet Her at the 2021 American Music Awards. Many critics and fans were outraged after rightful R&B acts (H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Jhené Aiko, SZA, Givēon) were snubbed due to voters simply overlooking the fact that her music is pop.

At the time of publishing this article, The BRIT Awards have not released a statement regarding the criticism. The 2022 BRIT Awards is set to air on Feb. 8.