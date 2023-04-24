Maino Confirms Fitness-Inspired Album With Jim Jones, Dave East, And Fabolous

Maino, Jim Jones, Dave East, and Fabolous are working on an album for the gym-goers. The “Hi Hater” rapper confirmed Fit Lit during a recent interview.

“I’m gonna tell you some secretive sh*t that I’ve never talked about,” the 49-year-old said during a Tuesday (March 28) appearance on The Amazing AllHipHop Podcast. “It’s actually an album that’s I’ll say 85 percent done — me, Jim, Fabolous and Dave East. […] Fit Lit — it’s us together because we be working out. That’s our little Fit Lit Club. We got some heat.”

The album will serve as an expansion of their 2022 track of the same name, which appeared on Capo’s DJ Drama-assisted 2022 mixtape We Set The Trends. They recorded the video inside the Impact Zone Fitness and Performance Center in Norwood, NJ.

While it should come as no surprise that Jim Jones is involved with something workout-related, he has also been getting his reps in on various podcasts and radio shows. Most recently, the “We Fly High” rapper joined The Breakfast Club on Friday (April 21) and polled the room on whether they could name five Pusha T songs. “Shoutout to Pusha T, I love your soul,” Jim said.

“You my dawg. You not in my top 50. You might be in Charlamagne’s top 50 and things like that, but you haven’t done that much for me in my life. I never wanted to be like Pusha, I never had a Pusha moment in my life. Where I’m from, ni**as wanted to be like you if you was really that dude as a rapper.”

This followed his appearance on Spotify’s RapCaviar podcast, where he asserted that the It’s Almost Dry rapper does not make his top 50 rappers list and that Big Sean and NBA YoungBoy were ahead of him. While one of the hosts agreed, the internet has been torn on the issue and questioning whether or not the Dipset rapper’s newfound relationship with Drake is inspiring this Pusha T vitriol.