Maiya The Don Says Mariah Carey Approves Of New “Touch My Body”-Sampling Single

One of NYC’s rising stars, Maiya The Don, attended the 2023 ENVSN Festival in Brooklyn over the weekend where she spoke on a new single of hers. Maiya chatted with journalist Ameenah Lee and revealed that her new song “Body” not only samples Mariah Carey’s “Touch My Body,” but has received the icon’s approval.

When asked about the track, the “Telfy” rhymer said, “The queen Mariah loves it. So that means you have to love it. I don’t make the rules.”

In a snippet posted to Instagram on Friday (Aug. 25), Maiya raps, “Bi**h! Play with me if you want/ Tell these h*es I don’t duck no smoke/ I know all you bi**hes know/ Knock the wig right off a troll/ You can hate me but we know, none of you bi**hes wanna test my body/ Wrist froze (yeah), f**k a showboat, your ni**a want more.”

Take a listen below.

A release date for the track hasn’t been announced yet, but the song follows her latest single, “Luv U Better,” which featured Wu-Tang: An American Saga‘s Saddiq Saunderson as her love interest in the music video. Maiya has also featured on a few tracks, including Flo Millie’s 2023 “Conceited (Remix)” with Lola Brooke, and has appeared in Lakeyah’s video for “Want Em Hood.”

The beauty influencer and rapper took off with the release of her viral 2022 hit “Telfy.” The song homaged the popular Black-owned luxury brand Telfar, and its accompanying video garnered over 200,000,000 views on YouTube.

Additionally, for Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary, Maiya teamed up with Google Pixel for a couple bars about why Hip-Hop is everything to her. Check it out below.