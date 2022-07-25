Mannie Fresh And The Cool Kids Are Working On A Joint Album?

Fans of legendary producer Mannie Fresh could be looking forward to new tunes from the Cash Money boardsman, as he’s reportedly working on a collaborative album with the rap group The Cool Kids. Group member Mikey Rocks announced the update with a post on social media.

Over the weekend, the Chicago spitter posted a clip of himself in the studio on his Instagram Story and captioned it with news about the album’s recording process. “In here workin on this Mannie fresh x Cool kids album,” Rocks wrote in the post, which quickly spread across social media, with DJ A-Trak further fueling rumors by hinting that the tentative collab would be dropping on his label, Fools Gold Records, in a post of his own.

Back in March, The Cool Kids released their fourth studio album, Before Sh*t Got Weird, which included features from JID, Guapdad 4000, Key!, Larry June, 6lack, Chance The Rapper, and more. The project was quickly followed by solo projects from Sir Michael Rocks (Baby Oil Staircase) and Chuck Inglish (Chillout), completing what the duo billed as the first “triple-album” in history.

Mannie Fresh, whose planned collaborative releases with Yasiin Bey (OMFGOD) and Lil Wayne have stalled since being announced over the previous decade, released his last album, Return of the Ballin, in 2009.