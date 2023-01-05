Mariah Carey Celebrates “All I Want For Christmas Is You” Topping Billboard Chart For 12th Week

Christmas may have been 11 days ago, but Mariah Carey’s holiday anthem “All I Want for Christmas Is You” continues to dominate the charts into the New Year. The singer’s 1994 release has returned to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, marking the 12th time the song has ranked as the most popular song in the country.

On Wednesday (Jan. 4), the 52-year-old reacted to the news with a post on social media, in which she wished her followers a merry holiday. “Ahhhhhhhhhh!!!! Happy New Year!!!!!” Carey wrote, adding a string of emojis to express her enthusiasm further.

According to Billboard, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has topped the Billboard Hot 100 for four consecutive weeks, giving the festive track its most successful period on the charts since it first reached the summit in December 2019. The song is the second holiday-inspired song to reign atop the Billboard Hot 100 for four consecutive weeks, the last being “The Chipmunk Song (Don’t Be Late)” in December 1958.

Earlier this year, Carey lost her bid to officially mint herself as the “Queen of Christmas” when her trademark filing was denied. In November 2022, the US Trademark Trial and Appeal Board handed down a ruling prohibiting the 52-year-old from trademarking the phrase, as well as the title “Princess of Christmas,” which is currently owned by singer Elizabeth Chan.

Despite the defeat, it’s clear she’s become as synonymous with the holiday as any artist in music history. Certified 12 times Platinum by the RIAA, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is the best-selling holiday song by a female artist in music history and has sold over 14 million units moved worldwide.