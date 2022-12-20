Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” Earns Her A Monumental Feat

Mariah Carey performs onstage during her "Merry Christmas To All!" at Madison Square Garden on December 13, 2022 in New York City.

Despite how anyone else may feel about it, Mariah Carey is undeniably the Queen of Christmas. Carey’s timeless record, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has reached a new milestone, as it tops the Billboard Hot 100 for a 10th week. The feat makes the New York native the third artist and first woman with three songs to have peaked for double-digit weeks. Between 1995 and 1996, “One Sweet Day,” her duet with Boyz II Men, sat at No. 1 for 16 weeks and a decade later, “We Belong Together” reigned for 14 weeks.

The Philly quartet and Drake are the only other artists to have achieved such a triumphant victory.

Coincidentally, “One Sweet Day” also held the record for longest reign on the Hot 100 for over two decades until Lil Nas X’s remix of “Old Town Road” with Billy Ray Cyrus took over in 2019. The single soared to No. 1 and remained there for 19 weeks.

Furthermore, Luminate reports that “All I Want For Christmas Is You” earned an uptick of 14% in streams and 11% growth with the radio airplay audience for the week ending on Dec. 15. With this latest record for the festive single, Carey’s record for the longest span from a song’s first week at No. 1 on the Hot 100 has extended. The span is nearing 33 years, starting from her debut single, “Vision of Love” that peaked No. 1 on Aug. 4, 1990.

Fans can watch the bestselling author perform her slew of holiday hits during her new concert special, Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!. Carey’s daughter, Monroe, is set to make her official introduction to the world artistically as she joins her mom for a special rendition of “Away In A Manger” during the show. The two-hour live event airs on CBS and Paramount+ on Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.