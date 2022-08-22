Darlene Love Threatens Legal Action Against Mariah Carey’s “Queen Of Christmas” Trademark

Mariah Carey was dubbed the “Queen of Christmas,” following the success of her 1994 festive classic, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” This reign led Carey to file a trademark for her signature nickname in March 2021, but after the request became public on July 12, 2022, two other singers have come forward vehemently against the motion.

Variety reports that Darlene Love and Elizabeth Chan are both against Carey’s trademark to the point where they’ve threatened to take legal action.

On Monday (Aug. 15), Love took to Facebook with her claim that David Letterman gave her the nickname first, just one year before “All I Want For Christmas Is You” was released.

“Is it true that Mariah Carey trademarked ‘Queen of Christmas’?” Love wrote. “What does that mean, that I can’t use that title? David Letterman officially declared me the Queen of Christmas 29 years ago, a year before she released ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You,’ and at 81 years of age I’m NOT changing anything. I’ve been in the business for 52 years, have earned it and can still hit those notes! If Mariah has a problem call David or my lawyer!!”

The “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” singer isn’t the only one reeling over this trademark, though. Elizabeth Chan, who has an album called Queen of Christmas and reportedly continues to release new holiday tunes annually, had her lawyer file a formal declaration of opposition on Friday (August 12).

Chan told Variety, “Christmas has come way before any of us on earth, and hopefully will be around way after any of us on earth. And I feel very strongly that no one person should hold onto anything around Christmas or monopolize it in the way that Mariah seeks to in perpetuity. That’s just not the right thing to do. Christmas is for everyone. It’s meant to be shared; it’s not meant to be owned.“

Carey’s trademark application also includes the request to “secure exclusive usage” of the following phrases: Princess of Christmas, and Christmas Princess. She, however, has not spoken out regarding Chan and Love’s oppositions.

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” gained its Diamond certification in December 2021 and is considered the unofficial start of the holiday season. Watch the video below.