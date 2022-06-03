Mariah Carey Launches First NFT, Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of ‘MTV Unplugged’ Performance

Mariah Carey has entered the world of NFTs. The singer shared on social media her first NFT launch and the exclusive offers to the top bidder. In partnership with Geojam, The Fresh Air Fund, and the Make-A-Wish America organization, two people will have the opportunity to fly with the Grammy Award-winning singer on a private jet from Atlanta to New York City where Carey will be officially inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall Of Fame.

According to the Geojam website, the experience includes a two-night hotel stay in New York City and two tickets to the induction ceremony. Rolling Stone reported bidding on the NFT will be done with Geojam’s crypto token $JAM, and minimum bids will start at $5K. A percentage of proceeds from the sale will benefit The Fresh Air Fund.

“During Covid, I became very interested in the digital art world and quietly explored the community of artists in that space,” Carey shared with the magazine. “Of course everyone was talking about NFTs and the new dynamic between art and commerce. That’s something that I’m still learning about and do not profess to be an expert in.” Still, the singer adds, “This particular NFT experience is based around the once-in-a-lifetime moment of being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and sharing my joy with one of my amazing fans while also raising money for two phenomenal charities that are very close to my heart.”

As the singer continues to reach milestones in her decades-long career, Mariah Carey makes sure to celebrate every step of the way. Shortly before she announced her NFT on Instagram, the “Fantasy” singer shared memories from a defining moment 30 years ago. On June 2, 1992, Sony Music released her MTV Unplugged Live EP after she delivered a stunning live vocal performance on the show.

“Happy anniversary to my “MTV Unplugged” show! Happy anniversary to that girl on stage who was so nervous and scared to even sing in front of a crowd. Also she had no idea this last minute “unplugged“ show would become a “thing!” reflected Carey on Instagram. “During that performance, I remember having a breakthrough moment.. the realization that all I needed to do was SING and actually CONNECT with the people in the audience and be in the moment with THEM!!! And then we were in it together. When I watch this now, it’s revelatory how many insanely talented musicians and singers I had the privilege of sharing that small stage with and I truly feel blessed.”

Check out Mariah Carey’s celebration of her MTV Unplugged performance below and bid on the Mariah Carey: Fly With Me NFT here.