Mariah Carey Reflects On The Making Of “Honey” 25 Years Later

In new behind-the-scenes short “Another Taste Of Honey,” Mariah Carey reminisces over the making of one of her most iconic videos, celebrating its 25th anniversary.

“At every stop, it’s almost like someone didn’t want this video to get made,” Carey, 53, revealed in the clip.

Despite the drama, she goes on to declare that it’s still her favorite video among her extensive catalog of visuals.

Filmed on location in Puerto Rico by director Paul Hunter, the concept for the team was simple: a James Bond theme with a hint of comedy. She reflected on the actors’ dynamic improv skills while the team, specifically hair stylist Serge Normant, spoke on the camaraderie and warmth offered on set.

It was also revealed that Normant suffered a traumatic accident at the top of the first filming day and became visibly emotional when reminiscing on it. Carey considered him staying on set despite the incident to be “admirable.”

Later, she admitted that the underwater quick change involved no special effects and was done in one take. Not to mention, she made those Gucci x Tom Ford stilettos a signature after fighting and swimming in them.

Overall, when it comes to “Honey,” Normant added, “there’s moments on that set that you felt were magical and you can’t really describe them more than that.”

In addition to this exclusive Access Granted moment, Carey has also released a new expanded edition of Butterfly to commemorate its 25th anniversary, with new remixes, live performances, a cappella tracks — including the highly-anticipated studio version of “The Roof” with Brandy — and a special “Anniversary Club Remix” of the title track by Amorphous.

She went on to declare the album — that many consider to be her magnum opus — a “true emancipation.”

Watch the full “Honey” video in 4K below and the behind-the-scenes clip above.