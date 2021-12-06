Mariah Carey Releases New Commercial For Mariah Menu At McDonald’s

Mariah Carey made a list and checked it twice as she prepares for the arrival of the Mariah Menu at McDonald’s this holiday season.

Starting on Monday (Dec. 13), the specially-curated menu featuring a range of the singer’s favorite items will be available via the McDonald’s app with the $1 minimum daily purchase.

In the new commercial for the Mariah menu, decorative lights flicker to the tune of Carey’s holiday hit, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” which is now certified Diamond and has tallied over 1 billion streams on Spotify.

Unlike with previous celebrity partnerships, fans aren’t just getting a single meal or custom order from the McDonald’s and Carey collab. The Queen and The Arches are offering an entire fast food version of the 12 days of Christmas.

“Some of my favorite memories with my kids are our family trips to McDonald’s, and of course, each of us has our go-to order. Mine is the Cheeseburger, and I get it with extra pickles,” shared Carey in a statement. “Bringing together some of our favorite food from McDonald’s with my all-time favorite season is a holiday wish come true.”

Daily deals include the Big Mac, McChicken, Hotcakes, Sausage McMuffin with Egg, Double Cheeseburger, and Chocolate Chip Cookies.

Watch the official commercial for the Mariah Menu below.