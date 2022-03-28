Mariah Carey Becomes Top-Selling Female Artist With Most Certified Albums

Mariah Carey celebrated her 53rd anniversary on Sunday (March 27) and the Queen of Christmas received some surprise gifts in the form of platinum and gold. As some of her hits ranging between 1992 and 2003 have soared to new heights, 12 new RIAA certifications surfaced.

Her 1998 duet with Whitney Houston, “When You Believe,” from The Prince Of Egypt soundtrack is now certified platinum with over 1 million units sold. Carey’s 1994 cover of Darlene Love’s “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” is also now certified platinum, along with her 1993 single, “Without You,” and her 2003 collaboration with Busta Rhymes, “I Know What You Want.”

Two of her best-selling singles, “Always Be My Baby” and “Fantasy” are 5x platinum with 1997’s “Honey” now being double platinum. Though her debut Christmas album, Merry Christmas, is certified platinum, two of its singles—”Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town” and “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing/Gloria (In Excelsis Deo)”—are now certified gold with over 500,000 units sold, alongside her duet with Trey Lorenz, “I’ll Be There” and one of her greatest Hip-Hop/R&B crossovers, “Breakdown” featuring Krayzie Bone and Wish Bone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

Furthermore, just as her Diamond-certified album, Daydream gains another million units sold, the New York-bred butterfly surpassed Barbra Streisand as the top-selling female artist with the most album units certified—69.5 million to be exact.

On Monday (March 28), Carey and rising rap phenom, Latto, released their highly-anticipated collab, “Big Energy Remix” featuring DJ Khaled. The original track samples Tom Tom Club’s 1981 tune, “Genius of Love,” which Carey famously sampled in 1995 in the aforementioned “Fantasy.” The two ladies teased the remix on Friday as Latto released her new sophomore album, 777.

Check out the official visualizer below.