Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” Returns To No. 1 On Billboard Chart

Mariah Carey poses in the press room during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Mariah Carey’s seasonal hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has officially reached the No. 1 spot on one of Billboard‘s charts. According to the platform, the holiday anthem topped the Hot 100 chart, marking the holiday tune’s ninth week in the top spot this year.

With the ranking, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” becomes the first song to have led in four distinct runs on the chart. Originally released in 1994, the song hit the Hot 100’s top 10 for the first time in December 2017.

As streaming continued to impact the reach of holiday music, the record reached the top five for the first time in the 2018 holiday season. By the winter holidays in 2019, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” led for three weeks, two in 2020, and three in 2021.

Mariah Carey performs onstage during Global Citizen Festival 2022: New York at Central Park on September 24, 2022 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen

“YAYYYYYYY!!!!,” the singer wrote followed by 12 party hat emojis on Twitter in celebration of the news. “Such an amazing surprise and an early Christmas gift!!!”

Her festive, emoji-filled tweet continued, “Can’t wait to see you tomorrow (today) at MSG and celebrate together!!!!.” The attached image featured the vocalist at the head of a dinner table, smiling, with her hands in the air.

The Grammy award-winning performer’s concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden will be one of two shows headlined by Carey to usher in the holiday season. Presented by Live Nation, the next New York City show is set for Tuesday (Dec. 13). The first show took place on Sunday (Dec. 11) in Toronto, Canada.

“Thank you so much to alllll the Canadian fans and lambs that came out to celebrate with me at my show last night!!!! Merry Christmas to All!!,” wrote the singer on Instagram after the show ended.

Listen to Mariah Carey’s Merry Christmas album, which features “All I Want For Christmas Is You” and more seasonal favorites, below.