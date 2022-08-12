Mario Names His Ideal R&B Supergroup Members

After the Verzuz hoopla made by Ray J, Sammie, Bobby V, and Pleasure P, the R&B singers teased their new supergroup RSVP. Now, Grammy-nominated singer and fellow Verzuz participant Mario is giving his two cents. During a sitdown at Femme It Forward’s D.C. concert, the Baltimore native shared his opinion about his comrades joining forces and living out their musical group dreams.

“I think it’s going to be fire,” the R&B crooner exclusively expressed to VIBE. “You know what I’m saying? I can’t wait to hear the music. Ray J was telling me the other day when I was in the A, Ray J was like, ‘Yeah, ni**a, we working on some sh*t, I’m gonna play you some music.’ I’m like, ‘All right, yeah, okay. Fire.'”

When asked who Mario would deem talented enough to join his ideal R&B supergroup, he named some of the best vocalists of R&B today. “Four people? Four total?” he asked while thinking. “Damn, that’s crazy. Like anybody? (laughs) Okay, so, me, Chris [Brown], Usher, and Lucky Daye.”

Chris Brown, Usher, Lucky Daye, and Mario have all been proven to be top-tier vocalists and dedicated performers. Breezy is currently embarking his One Of Them Ones Tour with Lil Baby; Usher is featured in a viral NPR Tiny Desk episode; and Lucky Daye has announced the European tour for his acclaimed Candy Drip album. Mario has just finished up a few shows across the nation and has dropped his new single “Main One” with Tory Lanez.

As for RSVP, the singers created their official Instagram account and dropped what appears to be album cover artwork. Last week, Sammie shared footage from the group’s latest photoshoot on Instagram. “Y’all ever seen a group have rehearsal for a photo shoot they’re having tomorrow? #RSVP DID!!! @officialrsvp,” reads the post’s caption. “Sidebar: I snuck out the studio and left unannounced. Not about to be up till 5am today! Haven’t slept since we became a group!”

What do you think of Mario, Chris Brown, Usher, and Lucky Daye forming a supergroup? What should they be called?