Marques Houston Releases His First Album In Nearly A Decade

Outside of his thriving production company, Footage Films, which has a stacked slate of shows and films on BET/BET+, Marques Houston has returned to the music scene following a nine-year hiatus. The R&B crooner surprised fans with the arrival of his seventh studio album, ME, on Friday (Feb. 4).

The 14-track LP has elements of classic MH from his 2005 and 2007 albums, Naked and Veteran, respectively, while still honoring the husband and father he is today. On the sultry “Lover,” he sings about making love and not rushing intimacy with his lady. With “Let It Go,” he gushes about being head-over-heels for his partner. Houston has been married for nearly 18 months to his wife, Miya, and this type of declaration of love is nothing new for the former Sister, Sister star.

Ahead of their anniversary, he posted a photo from their wedding captioned, “This is that forever love!!! Not perfect, far from it. But two imperfect people with Jehovah #1 can be perfect for each other and that’s us [heart eyes emoji] I love you @iammiyahouston.” The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Zara, in December.

In the video for another single from Houston’s new album, “Forever’s Not Long Enough,” he gives fans an exclusive peek into his private life with Miya as he shares moments from their proposal and wedding.

Undoubtedly, the standout track is “Half On It.” If you were a fan of his 2005 Young Rome-assisted hit, “All Because Of You,” you’ll enjoy this newness as he sings about his desire to go half on a baby and all the elements involved in baby-making. When speaking on Me to the ladies of The Real, Houston shared he felt compelled to make this album and “really put [his] all” into it.

The surprise album release coincided with news of his new film, Howard High, on Tubi. Houston compared the new film to the 2004 classic You Got Served in terms of how they portrayed dance and their passion for the arts. The film stars Houston, along with V. Bozeman, B2K’s J-Boog, Keith Sweat, and more.

Listen to Marques Houston’s new album, Me, in full below.